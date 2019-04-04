New horizons in Malaysia ties

A sound foreign policy is key to a country making desirable progress. Prudent foreign policy makers and practitioners help nations raise their international profile and achieve their objectives. Governments having rational foreign policies attain most of their goals and form beneficial strategic relationship with other countries. In Pakistan, foreign policy making and practice leaves much to be desired. Foreign policy flaws since its inception in 1947 have been a factor in where we find Pakistan in terms of social and economic development.

There appears to have been a remarkable course correction in terms of foreign policy following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s assumption of office. While the country still needs to deal with its economic problems, including a runaway inflation, endemic corruption and a deep water crisis; the foreign policy appears to have improved. His government has chosen a wise foreign policy course . As a result, it has received endorsements and pledges of support from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the Peoples Democratic Republic of China.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Muhammad has been in the news recently on account of his visit to this country. He was the chief guest at the Republic Day (March 23) parade in Islamabad and was conferred Nishan-i-Pakistan, the country’s highest civil award. Finance Minister Asad Umer has announced that the two sides signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) for five “mega projects” during the visit.

Malaysia, a Southeast Asian country, has excellent health facilities. It gained independence several years after Pakistan did and has done well so that its economy is more developed than Pakistn’s and its people more prosperous than Pakistanis. Malaysia has Malay, Chinese and Tamil populations mostly living in harmony. Its citizens are free to practice any religion. Malaysia is an emerging economy. The country had started out as a low-income nation with an economy dependent on tin and rubber but has developed into a top middle-income country having a diverse economic base. It is still the world’s top producer of natural rubber and tin. On account of these exports, the cuontry has many trading partners in its region and beyond. Over time Malaysia has also become a hub of higher education.

Besides trade, Pakistan can benefit from the Malaysian experience of fighting corruption. It can also take a leaf from Malaysia’s book to improve its education system. A sizeable number of Pakistani students are alreday pursuing higher education in Malaysia. Malaysia also manufactures a large number of electrical appliances Pakistani industries need. Following flood and earthquake calamities in Pakistan, Malaysia had extended a helping hand. According to United Nations’ COMTRADE database, Pakistan’s imports from Malaysia stood at $1.1 billion in 2017.

Pakistan has been of help to Malaysia in the formulation of its constitution and in the founding of its airlines. During his visit, Prime Minister Mahathir Muhammad showed interest in purchasing military aircraft. Pakistan already exports vegetables and Basmati rice to Malaysia. Malaysia is also interested in importing Halal meat from Pakistan. Given its dicerse geogrphical fetures, Pakistan also offers tourism opportunities to Malaysian people. Pakistan has the potential to increase its exports to Malaysia to $4.6 billion a year. The exports could include Portland cement, apparel, machinery, mechanical appliances and pharmaceutical products.

During his tour of Malaysia last year Prime Minister Imran Khan had praised the progress made by the nation since independence and expressed a desire to learn from its experience. During his Pakistan visit Prime Minister Mahathir Muhammad stressed the need for stronger bilateral ties.

