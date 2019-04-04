FM’s statement drives negative sentiment in PSX

Pakistan equities closed Thursday negative with benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding 507 points, closing at 37,516 levels, down 1.3 percent.

The local bourse made a high and a low of +20 and -610 points, respectively. The index nosedived 507 points on the back of weak Pakistani Rupee and also as per the projections of Asian Development Bank (ADB) regarding Pakistan’s macroeconomic indicators, said an equity analyst Danish Ladhnai.

According to an equity analyst at IIS securities, the KSE-100 index remained negative throughout the session Thursday. The negative sentiment was mainly driven by finance minister’s statement on the debt level and condition of the economy.

In the Cements, LUCK (-1.9%), DGKC (-1.8%) and FCCL (-2.8%) were the major laggards.

Mixed sentiments were seen in the Fertilizer sector where ENGRO (-1.1%) closed in the red; whereas FFC (+0.1%) closed in the green zone.

Moreover, mixed views remained in the Financials, as HBL (-1.1%) and UBL (-2.7%) closed negative; whereas MCB (-1.2%) closed in the green.

Pak Elektron (PAEL) losing 4.1 percent closed almost at its lower circuit as the company reported lower 2018 consolidated EPS of Rs2.67. PPL (-1.2%), OGDC (-0.9%), HBL (-1.1%), ENGRO (-1.1%), HUBC (-3.6%), UBL (-2.7%), BAHL (-1.0%), POL (-0.9%) and LUCK (-1.9%) were top scrip to cumulatively contribute -223 points to the negative closing.

Traded value stood at $24 million, down 9 percent DoD and volume stood at 128 million shares, down 17 percent DoD. Furthermore, major contribution to total market volume came from UNITYR1 (+14.3%), WTL (-2.7%), KEL (-2.1%), BOP (+0.1%) and MLCF (-1.7%).

Ladhani expects the local bourse to remain choppy and volatile. He recommends investors to stay cautious in the short run, ahead of MSCI rebalancing and clarity on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) relief package front.