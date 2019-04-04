Architect Yasmin Lari directs Karachi’s cleaning staff on how to buff coloured stones

The Historic Denso Hall Facade Cleaning Festival jointly presented by Heritage Foundation Pakistan and Rotary Club Karachi is all set to take place on April 14, 2019 at Marriott Road from 10am to 1pm.

In pursuance of the direction by the Supreme Court to bring back the glory of Karachi, Heritage Foundation of Pakistan, as a first step, is embarking on scientific cleaning of facades of Karachi’s historic buildings. Beginning with the historic Denso Hall, facades of all buildings located on Marriott Road will be taken up one at a time every Sunday as a voluntary movement for safeguarding Karachi’s heritage and creating livelihood opportunities through pedestrianising Marriott Road. Rotary Club Karachi New Central is a partner in this noble venture and the government has given it its blessings.

Architect Yasmin Lari will demonstrate the method for gentle scientific cleaning of Karachi’s beautiful buff coloured stone to heritage volunteers. The occasion provides an opportunity to all Karachiites to participate in taking care of our heritage.