Celine Dion plots first US tour in 10 years

Singer Celine Dion has announced her North American ‘Courage World Tour.’ The trek, which launches in the fall, marks the singer’s first United States tour run in more than a decade. She announced the news during a Facebook Live event on Wednesday, which featured a short video chronicling the end to her long-running Las Vegas residency. Her last Caesars Palace date is on June 8. “I’m so grateful to all the fans who have come to see my show in Las Vegas for so many years and now I get the chance to create a brand new show and bring it to them in North America and around the world,” the singer said in a statement. “I’m very excited about this tour and my new album coming later this year.” Her new North American trek kicks off this fall and runs through spring of 2020.