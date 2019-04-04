ISPR reacts to allegations by Facebook: Blocked accounts not linked to the military

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has reportedly expressed reservations over Facebook’s claims about links between blocked accounts and the military, expressing its disappointment at the social media giant’s assertion that the blocked accounts were “ISPR-managed”.

They added that Facebook had itself admitted that no questionable content was shared from the accounts.

Local TV channels report that the ISPR not only denied backing or employing the people behind the removed pages, accounts and groups but also questioned Facebook claims that the military was behind those accounts.

Questions regarding removal of accounts highlighting the Kashmir issue, and supporting Pakistan’s armed forces’ struggle were also raised.

The military’s media wing also urged the social media giant to open its office in Pakistan for “better understanding of the situation” on ground.

Pakistan’s military media wing raised questions regarding removal of accounts highlighting the Kashmir issue, and supporting Pakistan’s armed forces’ struggle

The announcement by Facebook was made on April 1, reporting that the 24 pages, 57 accounts and 7 groups removed on the social media platform had more than 2.8 million followers.

“Today we removed 103 pages, Groups and accounts for engaging in coordinated inauthentic behaviour on Facebook and Instagram as part of a network that originated in Pakistan,” Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook’s head of cyber-security, had said in a statement released on April 1, adding that they were linked to ISPR.