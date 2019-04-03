Children in South Asia hardest hit by air pollution, says study

Air pollution will shorten the life expectancy of children born today by an average of 20 months and will have the greatest impact in south Asia, according to a study published Wednesday.

The State of Global Air report, published by the US-based Health Effects Institute and the University of British Columbia, says air pollution is the fifth leading cause of early death worldwide — responsible for more deaths than malaria, road accidents, malnutrition or alcohol. However it warns “the loss of life expectancy is not borne equally”, with children in South Asia set to have their lives cut short by 30 months because of a combination of outdoor air pollution and dirty indoor air.