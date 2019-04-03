Punter taps Carey as possible stand-in skipper at World Cup

Australia assistant coach Ricky Ponting has backed Alex Carey to be the team’s wicketkeeper at the World Cup and believes the former Australian Rules footballer could also step up to lead the defending champions if required. Carey was named a co-vice captain of the limited-overs sides captained by Aaron Finch during the home summer, and has impressed with his glovework during recent series against Pakistan and India. Selector Trevor Hohns has named Test skipper Tim Paine and the experienced Matthew Wade as wicketkeeping options for the 50-over World Cup starting in May but Ponting feels Carey offers the “best package”.

Carey, who captained Australian Football League expansion side Greater Western Sydney before they joined the top flight in 2012, only made his international debut 14 months ago in a one-day match against England. But the 27-year-old has played another 18 ODIs since and won acclaim for his calm demeanour behind the stumps and at the crease.