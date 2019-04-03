Pakistan briefs diplomats on counter-terror efforts

Foreign envoys in Pakistan were Wednesday informed that the country’s recent counter-terrorism actions are ‘concrete, verifiable and irreversible’, which will continue until terrorism and extremism is completely eliminated.

A briefing was organised at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to inform the diplomatic corps on Pakistan’s efforts at implementing the National Action Plan (NAP), an initiative conceived in 2015 to rout extremism from the society.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and Interior Secretary Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan jointly briefed the diplomatic corps, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

The interior secretary noted that the National Security Committee at its meeting held on January 1, 2019, had reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the fight against terrorism and extremism. “The NSC decided to expedite the implementation of NAP on which there was a complete national consensus,” the statement read.

The diplomats were informed that the recent actions were focused against all proscribed organisations and individuals, in particular the implementation of the targeted financial sanctions against them. In this regard, the interior secretary briefed them on the actions to freeze the assets of such entities and individuals. He also apprised the diplomats about the measures taken to strengthen Pakistan’s administrative and legal framework for countering terrorism and financing of terrorism in accordance with its international obligations, the statement read.