Ishaq Dar case: AC defers proceedings till April 10

Hajveri Trust Accountant, Karamat Ali, on Wednesday, recorded his statement before a court with reference to the assets case filed against former finance minister, Ishaq Dar. As the hearing went underway, all three accused showed up in the courtroom. Accountability Judge Muhammad Bashir oversaw the hearing into the reference. Statements of prosecution’s witness, Salman Saeed, an official of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), and Sidra Mansoor were recorded earlier in the case. After Ali’s statement was recorded, the court adjourned further proceedings of the case until April 10. On February 13, the court had accorded permission to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to produce two witnesses in the reference of assets beyond known sources of income against Dar. During the hearing, the bureau had requested to present Mansur and Saeed as witnesses before summoning the head of the joint investigation team JIT) in Panama Leaks case, Wajid Zia, and the investigation officer. Dar is being investigated in a reference filed on the apex court’s July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case. The ex-minister was previously declared a proclaimed offender due to his continuous absence from the proceedings in the accountability court.