44 rebel commanders lay down arms in Balochistan

As many as 44 militant commanders laid down arms in Balochistan on Wednesday. Their surrender was brought to the national mainstream in a ceremony held in Quetta, according to Radio Pakistan. The “Ferrari commanders” belonged to Balochistan Liberation Army, Balochistan Republican Army, and other proscribed outfits and included Izzat Khan, Nauroz Khan, Naseer Ahmad, Zahoor Ahmad, and Javed. Balochistan Home Minister, Mir Ziaullah Lango, distributed prizes among these commanders. Several civil and military officers were also present on the occasion. Last September, Balochistan Chief Minister, Jam Kamal Khan had appealed in his first message to the separatist fighters to shun the armed struggle against the state and join the mainstream to develop the province. Pakistan’s enemies were trying to turn its youth against it by spreading fake propaganda against the state, he added. Khan further maintained, “Their (enemies) nefarious designs will be foiled as the new provincial government is committed to ending the longstanding sense of deprivation among the people of Balochistan.”