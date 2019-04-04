Railway disruption enters fourth day after derailment in Rahim Yar Khan

Railway traffic remained disrupted on Thursday after more than eight bogies of a freight train derailed near Rahim Yar Khan three days earlier.

Karakoram Express from Lahore to Karachi has been canceled by the Pakistan Railway.

Passengers faced difficulties as trains continued to face delays of around eight to 12 hours.

Railway traffic had suspended on Monday on up and down tracks after 13 bogies of a freight train derailed near Rahim Yar Khan. The suspension caused a delay in arrival and departure of trains due to repair work and schedules are still affected.

Sources in the Pakistan Railways said, “The railways does not have any reserve engines or bogies due to the launch of new train services. If new trains had not been launched then trains could have been run on reserve engines and bogies.”

“Suspension of certain train services is being considered to fix the schedule,” the sources added.

The Allama Iqbal Express reached Karachi yesterday after a delay of 22 hours. The train was scheduled to reach Karachi at 8am on Tuesday and depart at noon.

Similarly, the Pakistan Express departed Karachi’s Cantt Station for Rawalpindi after a delay of 17 hours. Millat Express, Awam Express and Zakria Express are also facing delays.