Take it or leave it!

Dear Mathira & Rose,

I am 39 and have been married for 13 years. We’re very happy together Masha Allah, but the problem is that my husband’s very anti-social. I’m not saying that he’s an introvert or a shy person. It’s just that he doesn’t like going out. I’m fine with it but there’s a limit to everything. I have to go on all family and friends weddings alone, even funerals, milads, dinners, brunches, parent teacher meetings, doctor appointments, everything. Wherever I go, all the ladies in the family and my friends are accompanied by their husbands. I’m the only one always alone. This is so unfair. I’ve fought with him a lot over this. He doesn’t listen. He says office is enough for him to go out. This is really getting on my nerves and is frustrating me. Please advise.

Rose’s advice:

No married couple can tackle any problem without having a strong foundation and the name of the foundation is friendship. Many men out there are too busy being the husband to the wife and vice versa that they stop being friends. When that happens, you’re only role playing and fulfilling your duties that include providing, coming home from work and eating, watching the news and then drifting off to sleep. For the wife, these duties include cooking, taking care of the house and the children and keeping her husband happy. In all of this, a couple forgets to be friends to each other that includes sharing problems, discussing trust issues, asking each other how their day was etc. Just for a day, forget that he’s your husband. Treat him like a friend and find out what his issue is. Why does he act this way? Maybe he’s not comfortable going out with people. Maybe he has a phobia of going to new places. Maybe he’s got confidence problems. Maybe he doesn’t like someone in the family. Maybe he’s got complex issues. Some men also stop going out with their wives because they look younger or prettier than them. This gives them a complex of looking ugly and not complementing their wives well. They tell their wife to go on without them. You need to insist and tell him to come with you because your friends and relatives will be there. Take at least a month off being his wife and be the friends instead. I think you’ll see a difference and he’s going to open up to you and you’ll find out what his issue is. It’ll help you rectify it. Make him feel loved and wanted. I’m confident that you’ll solve this as you guys have been married for so long. Don’t worry, this issue is not that big a deal.

Mathira’s advice:

Your husband should know that there’s a difference between being anti-social and avoiding people. What’s happening here is that he’s avoiding things and you should talk to him. This is a very big issue because if he’s avoiding parties or other related events, that’s okay but when it comes to representing children at school, the child needs to see both his parents in attendance. Just tell him in simple words that we should talk and this is not being anti-social. It’s being lazy in a relationship and avoiding responsibilities, which shouldn’t be just limited to paying bills etc. Showing up at events and owning your wife is also full responsibility. So this is something serious and you should talk about it.