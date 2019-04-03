Mohammed Hanif’s Red Birds long-listed for Rathbones Folio Prize

Mohammed Hanif’s latest novel Red Birds has been long-listed for the Rathbones Folio Prize. The novel, which launched in September 2018, is a thrilling satire of United States’ foreign policy. It follows the ugliness of war through the narrative of a teenage refugee and a philosopher-dog. The Pakistani author is contending with 19 other authors for the prize. The shortlist will be announced today (Thursday). The winning author will receive £30,000 as prize money. Mohammed Hanif’s much-loved debut novel A Case of Exploding Mangoes was long-listed for the Booker Prize and shortlisted for the Guardian First Book Award and Commonwealth Literary Prize. It won the Shakti Bhatt First Book Award. His second novel Our Lady of Alice Bhatti was shortlisted for the Welcome Book Prize.