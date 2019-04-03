Beauties with some Beauty tips

As summer heat hits the city, our beauty regiments increase to keep us looking fresh and pretty! What are some essential beauty tips during the unforgiving hot weather? We ask our favorite ladies for some tips on beauty and care for this season and also a little sneak peek inside their handbags.

Nadia Hussain

DT: Most essential beauty item?

Nadia Hussain: A Smile

DT: What is a must thing to carry in your hand bag?

Nadia Hussain: A wallet

Beauty tip: Don’t forget to hydrate your body and skin.

Sana Fakhar

DT: Most essential beauty item?

Sana Fakhar: Beauty is your confidence, flaunt it!

DT: What is a must thing to carry in your hand bag?

Sana Fakhar: Sun glasses, Perfume and Sun block

Beauty tip: I think everyone should carry a sunblock as it is the most important thing during summers.

Mansha Pasha

DT: Most essential beauty item?

Mansha Pasha: Face wash and Sunblock

DT: What is a must thing to carry in your hand bag?

Mansha Pasha: Mint!

Beauty tip: Lots of hydration for the skin!

The most common tip is to keep you skin hydrated during summers. There are too many creams, gels and even mist sprays to keep your skin hydrated all through the day. Homemade masks and sprays using Rosewater and Aloe Vera can do wonders! Also keep drinking water and never leave the house without a sunblock!