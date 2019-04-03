Saba Yussouf determined to bridge the gap between the haves and the have nots

Tell us in detail about your foray into the corporate world. How did it all begin for you? My father always made sure that I worked for anything I wanted when I was a young girl and that instilled in me, a strong work ethic. At the time, I hated it but now I thank him. I will definitely raise my children the same way. After investing in highly efficient solar technology, I was determined to deploy it all over the world so everyone can benefit from cost savings. In my opinion, energy is life and every human being deserves access to it. I’m determined to close the gap between the have and the have nots, so that everyone gets the chance to build the life that they want.

Have you ever considered doing something similar in Pakistan?

My dream is to deploy my technologies in Pakistan in every corner. I would love to build solar and offer end users a huge cost saving. Everyone deserves affordable energy. Especially in institutions that work with women’s education, business and rights.

You have spoken at numerous international panels about businesswomen and their impact. Which has been the most memorable experience for you?

Speaking at the House of Commons last year on sustainability was an unforgettable experience and totally humbling when my audience turned my suggestions into action.

How much according to you has Pakistan prospered in giving its women freedom and empowerment?

It’s exciting to see the advancements for female empowerment in Pakistan but I think we have so much more to look forward to and I hope to contribute to this. I’m proud of all the women that have fought and sacrificed physically and emotionally to reach where we are today. Their strength is my inspiration.

You’re a travel and food junkie as well. Which has been your most favourite getaway? Which city do you think is the food capital of the world and why?

Paris is definitely my second hub; the chefs are meticulous and keep their standards high. That’s more important to me than having a variety of cuisines on offer such as New York. My schedule in Paris is similar to London so it’s familiar for me. I’ve my set three favourite restaurants that I dine in. I collect the exact same sourdough bread from my local boulangerie every morning and no city compares to the Parisian quality of food in my opinion.

What are you currently working on?

I’m working with the government in Ghana, South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria to help make the countries fully sustainable. Uganda I’ve been visiting for over 10 years and it’s very close to my heart. Africa is the future!

If you had been born and bred in Pakistan, in what ways do you think your life would’ve been different?

I think I would’ve been able to keep more of my culture which isn’t easy to find in London. I would spend more time with my family because there is more focus on that and sadly in London, we don’t make enough time for each other as we should. However, my personality and dreams would have been the same because that has come from my heart. So I would have pursued biotechnology with a heavier focus on how it can relate the Pakistani market.