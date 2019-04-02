Cabinet bans broadcast of IPL matches in Pakistan

The federal cabinet on Tuesday formally approved creation of a new division for social protection for the poor and poverty alleviation from the country.

Briefing media persons about the decisions of cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Minster for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the new division headed by Dr Sania Nishtar would be named ‘Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Division’.

For the first time in the country’s history, a full-fledged division was being created for poverty alleviation, he added.

The minister also made it clear that the government had no intention to change the name of Benazir Income Support Programme. It had launched Ehsas programme for poverty alleviation, under which loans would be provided to the jobless youth and to the homeless people for the construction of houses.

He said the cabinet also approved a budget of Rs 57.3 billion for Khassadars and other law enforcement forces working in the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas. The minister said the cabinet also gave approval to the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Council (ECC).

He said the Prime Minister directed to prepare a complete roadmap regarding procurement of wheat, cotton, and rice to benefit the farmers. Export of one million tons of surplus wheat was approved by the cabinet, he added.

Chaudhry Fawad said it was the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government’s efforts due to which the sugarcane growers got suitable prices of their crop for the first time. The prime minister also advised to evolve a comprehensive policy to set prices of vehicles so that the consumers were saved from overcharging, he added.

The minister said the cabinet also approved ban on the broadcast of India’s IPL matches in Pakistan. India missed no opportunity to harm Pakistan’s cricket, he added.

Pakistan believed that sports, culture, and other showbiz activities should not be politicized, but India adopted an aggressive posture against Pakistani players and artists, he added.

He said the Indian broadcaster pulled out from broadcasting Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches to harm Pakistan’s cricket and the decision to ban airing the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches was taken in that background.

“It does not make sense for us to allow an Indian domestic tournament to be promoted here.”

He said the cabinet also gave approval to the appointment of Arshad Malik as the Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan International Airlines.

The cabinet also approved reconstitution of the boards of Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation, Oil and Gas Development Authority, Sui Southern Gas Company, and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd, he added.

Responding to various questions, he said Federal Minister for Finance Asad Umar would present a comprehensive economic roadmap. He said Minister for Energy Umar Ayub would soon announce a roadmap for energy.

About military courts, the minister said at the time of approval of National Action Plan, the decision in that regard was made in consensus and now extension in their tenure would also be decided in consensus with all the political forces. However, he said the political parties should keep the national interest in mind while making a decision about the military courts, and should not attach the issue of accountability with it.

He said during the last 10 years, Sindh got almost Rs 9 trillion as its share of NFC award, however, the amount was transferred abroad instead of being spent on the people’s welfare.

To a question, he said overall the 18th Constitutional Amendment was a good piece of legislation, but there was a need to review its some portions in national interest.