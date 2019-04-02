Bogus degrees: CDA terminates six employees

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has removed six officials in different grades from service over possession of fake degrees.

This was said in a formal notification issued by Human Resource Development Directorate. The major penalty was said to be taken in the light of Regulation 8.04(1) (b) (iii) of CDA Employees Service Regulation 1992. The verification of educational testimonials of non-gazetted and gazetted officers was said to be pending since long. However, last month, the incumbent management directed the concerned authorities to resolve the pending process of degree verification at the earliest.

A committee comprising of Human Resource Director and Coordination Director was also formulated in this regard.

The action was taken after receiving reports from concerned departments regarding fake degrees possessed by the above mentioned six officials. They were served show-cause notices and given an opportunity of personal hearing. However, the officials failed to prove the authenticity of their documents. Another such official was found to have retired from service. Therefore, his pension was fixed at the initial stage of BS-05 while the extra benefits availed during his posting in BS-11 would be recovered from his pension.