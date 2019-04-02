Bystander claims MQM worker smoked hashish before setting Baldia factory ablaze

An important development was witnessed in the Baldia factory fire case, as a chief eyewitness came out of hiding and recorded his statement before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC)here on Tuesday.

He had gone into hiding over fears of his life. The eyewitness was produced before the court by the special public prosecutor, Sajjid Mehboob Shaikh.

He testified that a Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) worker, Zubair Charya, was present at Baldia factory when it was being set on fire. The name of the witness was not disclosed due to security concerns.

Before attempting the crime, Charya and his other friends had consumed hashish in the restroom of the factory godown.

The accused procured some plastic bags, containing something, from his pocket and tossed them over the clothes present in the industrial unit’s godown, the eyewitness claimed while adding that he did the same thing on to the second floor.

Zubair Charya was said to be smiling as the people were burning in the fire.

”I can also recognize other friends of Zubair Charya,” he claimed.

The counsel of the accused grilled the witness regarding why he was recording his statement after such a long delay.

The witness responded that he had gone to Punjab as he feared for his life.

Issuing notice to the judicial magistrate to record statements in next hearing, the court adjourned the case till April 3.

On September 11, 2012, a fire at the factory, dubbed Ali Enterprises, located in Baldia Town Karachi, killed at least 285 workers while wounding many others.