Queen Latifah to star in and produce comedy ‘Paper Chase

‘Singer-actor Queen Latifah is set to appear in and produce teen comedy Paper Chase. Latifah and Shakim Compere will produce the project through their Flavor Unit production company along with Gunpowder & Sky. Angela Tucker and Lauren Domino have penned the film, reported Variety.

Tucker will direct while Domino will produce.

“Shakim and I have known Van forever and we’re thrilled to collaborate with him and his team. This film is exactly what we love to do, make fun and energetic projects that audiences have a blast going to see. Lauren Domino and Angela Tucker are such great talents and we can’t wait to get started,” Latifah said.

The story will revolve around New Orleans teenager Alicia, who is ready to reinvent herself at Kensington University in Atlanta.

When she cannot pay her tuition fees, Alicia, her cash-strapped mom and her best friend plan to throw a rager to raise the money to keep her college dream alive.