Bilawal demands shift of fake accounts case to Sindh instead of Rawalpindi

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari repeated his objections regarding the transfer of fake accounts case to Rawalpindi, on Tuesday.

“The rule of law should be the same for everyone living in Pakistan,” he said.

“Bhutto family had always been persecuted in Rawalpindi,” he said in a press conference in Larkana in which he demanded that the case to be brought back to Sindh.

“Investigation is held [in the place] where the crime has been committed. This is our legal objection and we will continue to raise it on all platforms,” he stated.

“An exception is being created for the Bhuttos that their trials will always be held in Pindi,” he said. “The same law should apply to all Pakistanis. This is why we say that revenge is being exacted under the guise of accountability.”

There should not be any arrest as no one has been convicted. “If [former] prime minister Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif was arrested after he was convicted and all his appeals had exhausted then all Pakistanis [facing a trial] should be arrested only after they are convicted,” he said.

Bilawal asserted that false reports regarding the arrest of Owais Muzzafar alias Tappi, who is said to be the foster brother of former President Asif Ali Zardari is only purposing to divert attention from the “petrol bomb” that had been dropped on the public.

“I have had no contact with Owais Sahib for the past one or two years but as far as I know this news is false,” he told reporters.

He further said regarding the increased cost of petroleum products that the PTI government has totally failed in decreasing inflation. He said, “This is a strange government, where the finance minister says that [the government’s] economic policies will make people scream. Instead of providing them relief to people, they are tormenting people with their economic policies.”

Bilawal criticized the PM Imran Khan saying that he will come to Ghotki for development work rather asking for votes.

In reference to the speech of PM in Ghotki on Saturday he commented that PM wants to establish a government “without Sindh”, even his party is not in Sindh government. He wants to develop Sindh alongside rest of the country.

PM was insulted by the people of Ghotki over the comments “as the latter had implied that Sindh held no electoral importance”, Bilawal stated.

“You are the prime minister of all of Pakistan. You are not the prime minister of one province or one city or one seat. You should apologize [for your remarks], how can you say this, how can you use such words?”

He remarked on the reports of changing the name of BISP that “Benazir Bhutto lives in the hearts of every Pakistani woman and cannot be driven out”.

In response to a question regarding Ghotki girls, he said that the act was “against our religion as well as our traditions”.

“We do not want forced conversions to happen anywhere in the country. PPP has a very clear stance on this [issue],” the PPP chairperson stressed.

All parties should play a role to make a law against forced conversions that can be passed on a federal level, he expressed.