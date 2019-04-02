Czech model challenges LHC’s decision after being found guilty of smuggling heroin

LAHORE: Czech model Tereza Hluskova challenged her conviction by the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday after being found guilty of narcotics smuggling.

The petition asked for the sentence to be set aside as it was based on false accusations.

In the petition, the model said that she had come to Pakistan for Islamic studies.

On March 20, a lower court in Lahore announced the detailed verdict and sentenced the Czech model to eight years and eight months in prison. She was also fined over Rs1.4 million.

During the hearing last month, Additional Sessions Judge Shehzad Raza had pronounced her guilty and handed her an eight year and eight months prison term. The hearing was also attended by the deputy secretary of the Czech embassy.

The court in its verdict had said the prosecution had been successful in confirming Hluskova was guilty of smuggling heroin and that she had failed to prove her innocence.

The value of the drugs in the international market was believed to be Rs150 million.