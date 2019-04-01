Two Pakistanis among four executed in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry said four people including two Pakistani nationals were executed on Monday for drug trafficking, bringing to 53 the number of people put to death this year. Two Pakistani men, a Yemeni man and a Nigerian woman were executed in Makkah, the ministry said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency. Fifty-three people have been executed in the kingdom since the beginning of the year, according to a count based on official data released by SPA. The government in KSA says the death penalty is a deterrent for further crime. Last year, Saudi Arabia carried out the death sentences of 120 people.