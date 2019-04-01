NA proceedings: Parliamentary Minister’s amendment bill deferred over non-presence

A legislative body of National Assembly (NA), on Monday, unanimously decided to defer the amendment moved by a member of the NA, Ali Muhammad Khan, in accordance to Rule 69 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007.

The deferment was made in the meeting of the Non-Ministerial Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges, held in parliament house, with MNA Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon on the chair, due to the absence of the mover, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs. His proposed amendment was related to the Prime Minister’s Question Hour in the session held on the first Wednesday of the month on matters related to overall substantive policy or the performance of the government.

The Question of Privilege of MNA Faheem Khan was regarding the alleged misbehaviour and derogatory remarks of SHO Maqsood Raza and Investigation Officer, Imdad Khawaja, commissioned at Police Station Defence, Karachi, which was kept pending till today (Monday) He asked for a report on the matter.

In compliance of the directions of the committee, three Sindh Police officers including ASI Saeed, SHO Raza and Khwaja, were suspended. SHow-cause notices were also issued while the issued report thereof was also submitted in the meeting. The question of privilege was settled after considering the action taken by the Sindh Police.

The Question of Privilege of MNA Abid Raza referred to implicating the member in a false and politically-motivated case in Kakarali Police Station, Gujrat through a fabricated FIR against him. He also talked about the alleged attempt by Headquarters Superintendent of police (SP) Mian Tahir Bashir and Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Mian Muhammad Arshad, along with the police force to forcibly occupy his property. The committee had required its report on Monday but owing to the non-presence of the mover, it recommended deferring the agenda item till the next meeting.

The Question of Privilege of MNA Ali Nawaz Shah was in reference to the non-attending telephone calls of the member by the secretaries of revenue, local government, education, health and agriculture along with the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGCL) Karachi General Manager. He had also talked about the harassment of the Member and his voters by Mirpur Khas Deputy Commissioner, Mehdi Shah, and SP Abid Baloch. The committee deliberated upon the matter and settled the issue/question of privilege regarding the secretaries, the government of Sindh and SSGCL Karachi General Manager. Meanwhile, the matter relating to the Mirpur Khas Deputy Commissioner and SP was adjourned for the next meeting of the committee.

The committee also directed the Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Sindh Police to appear in person in the next meeting.

MNAs Ghulam Bibi; Nawab Sher; Khurram Shahzad; Zulfiqar Ali Khan Dullah; Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal; Mian Muhammad Shafiq; Muhammad Amjad Farooq Khan Khosa; Ali Nawaz Shah; Muhammad Sajjad; Chaudhry Armghan Subhani; Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry; Syed Imran Ahmad Shah; Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah Jillani; Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah; Shagufta Jumani and Ali Wazir attended the meeting.