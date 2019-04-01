Rescue 1122 Rwp rescued 2961 emergency victims in March

As many as 116980 irrelevant phone calls thwarted the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) from effectively responding to emergencies, this month alone.

Only three per cent of the calls received on the service hotline were Emergency Calls.

According to a spokesperson of Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi, District Emergency Officer Rawalpindi, Dr Abdul Rahman carried out a performance evaluation of emergency operations during a monthly review meeting to ensure quality emergency care without any discrimination.

It was observed that Control Room of Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi received 120,040 phone calls in March, out of which only 3060 were Emergency Calls.

He also noted that 2961 victims of emergencies were rescued in as many as 3,061 operations during the month across the district.

Rescue 1122 responded to 914 calls related to road traffic accidents; 1670 medical emergencies; 64 fire incidents; 96 crimes, one building collapse, one explosion and 312 miscellaneous operations.

Moreover, out of 2961 rescued victims, 754 were provided with first aid at the site while another 2063 were shifted to the hospital after the provision of the emergency treatment at the hands of the trained paramedics.

Dr Abdur Rahman said, “It’s an alarming situation.”

The residents of Rawalpindi were advised to avoid calling the emergency number without any emergency.

“If an emergency number is engaged without an emergency, it is possible (that) a person calling rescue 1122 in emergency found emergency helpline busy at that moment,” he asserted while adding that unnecessary engagement of emergency number could even take someone’s life.