MCR reluctant to clear illegal constructions despite orders

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi is reluctant to obey the orders of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar against the illegal construction in the city.

According to details, PTI former General Secretary Rawalpindi City chapter Zaheer Awan filed a complaint in CM complaint cell regarding the ongoing illegal construction in the city particularly in Chah Sultan, Hukamdad and other areas.

The director CM complaint cell issued the instruction to Commissioner Rawalpindi for the redresser of the complaint and to take action against illegal construction identified in the complaint and to furnish a detailed report to CM officer within 7 days.

The commissioner Rawalpindi marked the application to Chief Officer MCR to take action against the illegal construction. Despite the passage of more than one month, the MCR officials neither took any action against the illegal construction nor any report to the commissioner and CM complaint cell.

CM complaint cell has also sent a reminder to commissioner Rawalpindi to furnish a report regarding the said complaint.

Citizen Zaheer Awan while talking exclusively with Daily Times said that the MCR officials are protecting the illegal construction in the city while the Deputy Commissioner and commissioner Rawalpindi have also kept a blind eye on the issue.

“I will soon file a complaint against MCR officials to the anti-corruption establishment and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to investigate the illegal construction and assets of the MCR officials”, he maintained.

It is pertinent to mention that former Mayor Rawalpindi Ch. Farooq Azam and some other citizens have also filed multiple complaints along with the photos of illegally constructed buildings to Chief Officer MCR and Deputy Commissioner but MCR officials did not take any action.