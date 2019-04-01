GCU VC given additional charge of PTUT VC

Government College University (GCU) Lahore’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah, has been given the additional charge of the post of vice-chancellor of Punjab Tianjin University of Technology (PTUT), Lahore. Punjab Higher Education Department has issued a notification in this regard after securing the approval of Chancellor/Punjab Governor. According to the notification, Prof Shah would hold the additional charge of the post till the appointment of the regular vice-chancellor of the varsity. Prof Shah served as an eminent physicist and recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz. He has done post-doctoral fellowships at several reputed foreign institutions, including University of Sussex, London; International Centre for Theoretical Physics, Trieste, Italy and the Space Physics Institute, Rome. He has many ongoing research collaborations with top institutions of the world. The overall impact factor of his research papers exceeds 200.