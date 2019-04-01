LHC supports NAB chief after petition takes issue with his authority

The Lahore High Court (LHC), on Monday, rejected a plea petitioned to circumscribe the jurisdiction of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

According to information available, Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan heard the case and turned down an application filed by Advocate AK Dogar in the petition moved earlier to challenge the formation of the accountability watchdog.

The court adjourned the case till April 4.

Earlier, Advocate Dogar had pleaded to the court to declare the formation of the present bureau and all its actions illegal. The petition had contended that there was no provision in the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 for the formation of a bureau.

The ordinance was said to stipulate that the NAB chairman would be appointed by the president in consultation with the leaders of the house and the opposition, but how the bureau shall be formed was not enacted anywhere.

The court was further urged to set aside sentences awarded in accordance with the NAB law to accused persons, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) founding leader, Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier, the Supreme Court (SC) had issued a notice to the watchdog body, on March 19, during a hearing on a petition filed by the former premier, Sharif, to challenge the Islamabad High Court’s dismissal of his bail application in Al-Azizia corruption reference. A three-member SC bench, which was presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan, Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, had put off the hearing till March 26.