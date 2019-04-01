Has Urmila converted to Islam?

Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar was trolled on Saturday after she was nominated as Congress candidate for Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat.

According to Indian media, some miscreants changed Urmila Matondkar’s name, religion and other details on Wikipedia.

The rumours about her embracing Islam and changing her name to Maryam Akhtar are doing the rounds on social media ahead of the upcoming elections

“For Urmila, this is purely an ideological fight for upholding democratic ideals and her strong convictions. She would never stoop so low as to discuss the family or relatives of her opponents on such platforms,” said her father.

It is pertinent to mention that Urmila’s married to a Kashmiri model-turned-businessman Mohsin Akhtar Mir in 2015.