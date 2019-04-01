The City School collaborates with radio sensation RJ Khalid Malik to help motivate children

The month of March in the world of academia was taken over by The City School via their brilliant collaboration LOL with Khalid Malik.

The campaign was a motivational session especially designed for the youth, aiming to uplift spirits and ignite a progressive attitude whilst alleviating present challenges. The school organised these sessions at various branches nationwide. We cannot emphasise enough on how important sessions like these are for adding value to not only to the lives of students and parents but also for the society as a whole.

The society we reside in today is completely different from what it used to be before. We live in uncertain times that are constantly changing and evolving. One can’t foresee what the future will actually hold because the pace of our lives is on fast forward. The children of today when entering the real world will not know what the future job market might look like even. To prepare them and ground them enough such that they aren’t thrown into a world they’re not equipped to handle, The City School’s collaboration with the brilliant Khalid Malik addresses ways in which students can overcome impromptu hurdles that life presents. They school very creatively presented ways to combat these barriers as opposed to giving up on life altogether.

The challenges we faced as students have quadrupled. Primary reason being the digital world and increased commercialism that brings with it unusual insecurities such as status, fashion, brands and what not. We tend to focus on these issues more and forget to live. Realigning our focus to where it needs to be, The City School with renowned Radio Jockey (RJ) Khalid Malik encouraged students to overcome all the diversions we come across every day and to remain focused to the goal.

Teaching today is more like co-parenting. Parents and schools should ideally be sharing the load of creating all-rounded students. Having RJ Khalid Malik on board to address all these issues worked well for the motivational session. RJ Malik is a personality who is known to be able to communicate to people of all ages and is also a certified motivational speaker. He was a great asset while assisting the school to creatively teach the students on how to have a wholesome experience.

One can never be too sure about what the future holds especially in present times but schools like The City School are playing an important role in moulding and preparing our future generations for what’s to come. We never know if the job structure we see today will even exist in the near future. Pakistan is already seeing a rise of entrepreneurs and dreamers taking charge of their lives. Ancient and past practices need to be refreshed and re-evaluated.