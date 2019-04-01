Himesh Reshammiya returns to the big screen in ‘Main Jahan Rahun’

Singer and actor Himesh Reshammiya is all set to exercise his acting chops once again in a romantic drama titled ‘Main Jahan Rahun’.

Helmed by debutant director Rajesh Sethi, the film is expected to go on floors from September 27, 2019.

Interestingly, the title of the film is inspired by Reshammiya’s composition “Main jahan rahun”, which was a part of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Namastey London’.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first look of the film on Twitter. He wrote, “Himesh Reshammiya announces love story titled #MainJahanRahun, starring Reshammiya, who is currently undergoing acting workshops. Directed by Rajesh Sethi, here’s the first look of the film.”

Taran Adarsh continued, “#MainJahanRahun marks the collaboration of Reshammiya and lyricist Javed Akhtar, after #NamasteyLondon Will have seven songs. Filming begins September 27 in New Delhi and the United Kingdom for a 2020 release.”

Reshammiya has, reportedly, bought the rights to make a biopic on army officer Bishnu Shrestha who fought 40 armed hijackers single-handedly. Apart from the biopic, he is expected to soon announce some other projects too.

Earlier, Reshammiya has acted in films like ‘Aap Ka Surur’, ‘Karz’, ‘Radio’, ‘Khiladi 786’, ‘The Xposé’ and ‘Tera Surur’.