PSX Index ends negative over policy rate hike

Pakistan equities closed Monday negative with benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding 294 points, closing at 38,355 levels, down 0.8 percent.

The local bourse made a low of -438 points. Market remained lackluster as the sell-off was witnessed in the Cements where due to Policy rate hike by 50bps to 10.75 percent by the State Bank of Pakistan.

An equity analyst AAH Research said recent hike crowned the SBP as the most aggressive central bank in the region with 500 bps hikes in the last 12 months. Investors’ interest in bourse remained weak on Monday as March monetary policy statement highlights further inflationary pressure coupled with elevated concerns on twin deficits. Concerns on the increase in the cost of doing business due to the recent rise in prices of petroleum product lead to underperformance of key manufacturing sectors.

Lucky Cement (-2.4%), DG Khan Cement (DGKC) (-1.8%) and Maple Leaf Cement (MLCF) (-3.6%) closed in the negative zone. Selling was seen in Fertilizers due to weak off-take numbers where Engro (-1.4%), Fauji Fertiliser Company (FFC) (-1.0%) and Engro Fertiliser (-0.8%) were the major laggards.

Despite Policy rate hike by the SBP, pressure was seen in Banks. Habib Bank Limited (HBL) (-0.4%), MCB Bank (-0.3%) and United Bank Limited (UBL) (-0.4%) were the major laggards.

As per company notice, Hubco (+5%) has decided to offer 12.5 percent right issue (139.9 million shares) at a price of Rs50/share (Rs40/share premium) to raise its equity stake from 26 percent to 47.5 percent in ?China Power Hub Generation (CPHGC).

Hubco closed limit up. Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) (-1.6%), HBL (-0.4%), Oil Gas Development Company (OGDC) (-0.2%), Engro (-1.4%), MCB Bank (-0.3%), FFC (-1.0%), Pakistan Oil Fields (POL) (-0.5%) and LUCK (-2.4%) cumulatively contributed -130 points to the negative closing.

Traded value stood at US$20 million, down 46 percent and volume stood at 66 million shares, down 52 percent. Furthermore, major contribution to total market volume came from UNITYR1 (-5.9%), BOP (-0.5%), SNGP (+0.2%), KEL (-3.2%), and MLCF (-3.6%).

An equity analyst Danish Ladhani expects market to remain range bound and recommend investors to stay cautious in the short run.