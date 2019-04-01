Jubilee Life Insurance signs MOA with Malaysian csompany

Jubilee Life Insurance Company Limited, the country’s leading life insurance provider in the private sector, recently signed a Memorandum of Agreement with AETINS SDN BHD for the ‘Implementation of JLPISF TAKAFUL System’ in Islamabad. This system will enhance the Takaful base in the country and support towards streamlining its operations.

JLPISF Takaful System is a core business application for Takaful, it works as a cross functional ERP system and facilitates in the day-to-day business activities. This application’s unique feature includes having Shariah compliant accounting procedures that are integrated at transactions level and are characterized by fully automated processes with lesser user intervention. As a result, Jubilee Life will be able to profile the personal needs of customers and serve them better, be able to craft contemporary products, introduce new products into the market, gain insights into business intelligence and analytics for a quick response system, mitigate risks, and eventually drive new package offerings.

At the occasion, Mr. Zahid Barki – Group Head Risk Management, Compliance and Quality Assurance – Jubilee Life Insurance said “This collaboration with AETINS is a momentous step taken in the Takaful industry. Jubilee Life being a leader in the industry has always been at the forefront of bringing premium products and services to its customers through innovation.”

This exchange of MOA between the two companies took place in the presence of Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) officials who came with the honourable Prime Minister of Malaysia, Dr. Mahatir Bin Mohammad on the invitation of the honourable Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr. Imran Khan.