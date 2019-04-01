PAPS 2019 to begin on April 12

Pakistan’s significant industrial show “Pakistan Auto Parts Show” (PAPS 2019) will be held from April 12 to 14 at Karachi International Expo Centre, organized by Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM), will attract a large number of local and foreign exhibitors.

PAPS 2019 will showcase different stake holders of auto industry including machinery and raw material providers, academia, services provider, OEMs, allied industry etc. showcasing the strength and potential of the local auto industry.

The Pakistan Auto Show 2019 features a wide array of component manufacturers from all technologies including Casting, Forging, Plastic & Rubber, Sheet Metal, Jigs & Fixtures and Electronics.

Meanwhile, all types of vehicles including tractors, busses, trucks, passenger cars, leisure and 4×4 vehicles light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, three wheelers, and exotic cars will also be displayed.

Moreover, specialized services of leading banking, finance and insurance companies will also present their most appealing financing deals and coverage schemes at the event.

Along with huge displays, the show hosts the biggest single gathering of companies and traders in Pakistan, offering every conceivable product and service to current and future vehicle owners.