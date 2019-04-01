Mathira’s latest advice!

Dear Mathira & Rose,

I have been dating this man for the last four years. We’re deeply in love and plan on tying the knot by the end of the year. We’re also physically intimate and are really involved. The problem is that my boyfriend is very secretive about his cell phone. He never lets me hold it or make a call without him dialling the number for me. He’s very private about his phone and starts getting uneasy even if I simply want to hold it and check out his wallpaper. I mean why? If he has another girlfriend, then why’s he marrying me? What if this continued after marriage? I’ve mentioned my concern to him many times but he always says that I should trust him and he likes his privacy. When I push the matter, he starts fighting with me. I’m so worried. Why is he so protective about his phone? Please help.

Mathira’s Advice: I think when a couple gets physical and decide to be naked in front of each other, 90 percent of a person only wants to be naked physically with the other person. However, I believe that a real couple is that which expose not just their bodies but everything towards each other be it mentally, physically, emotionally or financially. Even if it’s a phone. When I was in a relationship, I gave away my phone passwords and everything else to my man, because I thought that was much better. So in that way, I think something’s going on and you should ask him what it is. Don’t accuse him of having another girlfriend but simply ask him what’s happening. Tell him that if you trust me, I’ll accept you in your worst. If you love someone, you accept their flaws and not just their good side. A lot of people do that these days. They love you till you’re a good piece. The moment they see something wrong in you, something not good or something not fitting, they decide to take their love back, which isn’t actually love. So you should tell him. Maybe it’s not a girl and it’s some guys’ joke. Sometime my guy friends send me jokes. Maybe he’s embarrassed by it and doesn’t want you reading those chats. Tell him to open up.

Rose’s Advice: Four years is a lot of time. It’s like almost half a decade. There are some people who like their own space. For example, I don’t like people going through my stuff or in my cupboard. Not even my sister or my mother. I don’t like it when someone goes through my drawers. Maybe your boyfriend just likes his privacy and doesn’t like someone going through his personal belongings. I think he just wants his space. Put yourself in his shoes. If he had another girlfriend or a side chick, why’s he with your for four years? Why’s he planning to spend the rest of his life with you? If he’s physically intimate with you and you guys are physically involved and you’re providing him with everything, he’s there with you and is committing to be with you for the rest of his life. You doubting him just because he’s a little protective about his phone is a little unfair. There are some people who don’t like their personal stuff being touched be it their phones. I don’t like it when someone goes through my phone even though there’s nothing in it. I don’t even like it when my own sister goes through my phone’s gallery. I always ask her what she wants to see and tell her that there’s nothing in it. It’s just that some people don’t like it when someone invades their personal space be it their life partner, their parents or their siblings. I think he’s a little bit protective about his space and you don’t need to get worried because at the end of the day he’s marrying you. If he had a side chick, he’ll be marrying her, no?