Sharmila Faruqi furious with PMs decision

The decision made by the Prime Minister Imran Khan to remove the name of Benazir Bhutto from Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) was condemned by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

PPP leader Sharmila Faruqi expressed her view on this decision of changing the name of the program. Recently in a tweet she slammed Imran khan saying, “How would @ImranKhanPTI feel if the next government removes the name of his mother from Shaukat Khanum Hospital?”

How would @ImranKhanPTI feel if the next government removes the name of his mother from shaukat Khanum hospital? Morally, ethically & legally you’ve lost the plot Mr. Pm. #Benazirincomesupportprogram — Sharmila faruqi (@sharmilafaruqi) March 31, 2019



Faruqi seemed furious by this decision as her tweet further stated, “Morally, ethically and legally you have lost the plot Mr. P.M. #Benazirincomesupportprogram.”

This decision to change the name of ‘BISP’ was decided by Imran Khan upon the demand of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader Makhdoom Moshin. GDA is Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s ally and this was proposed during a meeting in Ghotki.

‘BISP’ was launched by the former government of PPP to help people with their financial situation and it was named to pay tribute to the former PM Benazir Bhutto.

The aim being inaugurating poverty alleviation program was to provide regular stipend to the poor and vulnerable segment of the society.