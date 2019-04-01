Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s father passes away

Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar, father of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, passed away at his residence in Taunsa Sharif on Monday.

Fateh, a three-time former MPA from Dera Ghazi Khan, was also the chief of the Buzdar tribe, a feudal lord and an agriculturalist. He had also been a school teacher for sometime.

He was born in Barthi, Dera Ghazi Khan and obtained a MA degree (Political Science) in 1964 from Karachi University. Fateh also served as member of the Majlis-e-Shoora from 1983-84 and as a member of district Council DG Khan.

Fateh also served as Chairman Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Auqaf during 2003-07. He was elected MPA in 1985, 2002 and 2008.