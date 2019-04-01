Govt urges PML-N, PPP to work in Pakistan’s interest

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Sunday said the incumbent government is not in favour of any deal or relaxation as it strongly believes that things should move forward as per law.

Talking to media here, the foreign minister said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is an independent institution which is taking action against corrupt elements without any prejudice. “NAB held PTI, PML-N and PPP members accountable without any discrimination,” he said, adding that the government is not interfering into their matters.

The foreign minister said the country is passing through a critical juncture as India is trying to isolate Pakistan and get it included in the FATF blacklist. He urged Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif to avoid narrow thinking and show more responsibility for country’s interest.

He said there were and will be political differences between PTI and the two opposition parties but hoped that both the parties will play their role for development of the country.

Responding to a question, Qureshi observed that the Sindh government is ignoring its opposition in distribution of funds as it offered funds to the tune of Rs 200 million to each member of the provincial assembly hailing from Sindh government but ignored parliamentarians from the opposition. Regarding recently launched ‘Ehsas’ programme by the PTI government, Qureshi hoped that it will serve the poor in an amicable way. About expected raise in petroleum prices, the minister said raise in petroleum prices at international level also affects Pakistan.

He said PTI came into power when the country was passing through financial crisis, adding that the government is trying its best to provide all possible relief to the masses. To a question about South Punjab province, Qureshi said it’s not a slogan but need of the hour. “It is very difficult to run a province having 120 million population,” he said, and added that the government is committed to resolve the problems of South Punjab.

Regarding by-polls in PP-218, Qureshi observed that PPP and PML-N have had joined hands in the constituency. Similarly, the Bosan family is also supporting PPP in the constituency, he said. “How strange that Bosans are supporting Gilanis in the Qadirpur Rawan in by-election but they are opponent in their old constituency,” he wondered. “The alliance of opposition parties, including PPP and PML-N, have confused the voters as both were rivals in 2018 elections,” he added.