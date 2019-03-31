Take it or leave it!

Dear Mathira & Rose,

I have two sons. One aged three and the other is almost five. My husband is an extremely aggressive person and fights all the time. He works from home so he’s around all the time. My children are picking everything and they’re using the same language with me. I talk to them nicely and they do understand but throw tantrums and use the same words for me like my husband does. My mother-in-law is a very selfish person. She never comes in between or makes her son shut up and just watches our fights like a mere spectator. When my kids abuse in front of her, she acts amused and entertained. Please don’t tell me to file for divorce or separation as I can’t do that. How do I set my kids right? Please help.

Rose’s advice:

Normally, what happens is that sons take their father as the role model, the same way girls take their moms as their role models. What your husband is doing to you is making your sons feel that it’s okay to treat a female like that. Tomorrow, they’ll treat their women the same way. Whatever’s happening at your home is very wrong and you need to take action before things get out of control. Because clearly, your husband will not change but since your sons are little, you can still correct them before they become Xerox copies of your husband giving more entertainment to your mom-in-law. You can’t leave your husband but you can get help from someone else in the family. You can tell someone to sit down with your husband and make him understand. I don’t see any other way. You need to handle the situation instead of ignoring it because if you’ll ignore it, it’s going to keep on growing. You’ve to ask someone to help you out. The person doesn’t necessarily have to be from your family. He/she could be from outside as well who gets the whole picture and is neutral. You really need to go out and seek help because if you don’t, these boys are going to turn out just like your husband and treat their wives the same way your husband treats you. They think it’s okay and it’s normal. It’s not their fault. Tomorrow, if your husband slaps you, they’re going to think it’s okay to hit a woman. You don’t want them to become what your husband is becoming. If his mom had brought him up correctly, I’m sure he wouldn’t be treating you like that. He’s home all day and his actions will leave a psychological impact on your kids, so get help.

Mathira’s advice:

Seeing your husband treat you like this, you’re creating a rude man out of your son who’ll now think women are supposed to be treated like that. I’m not going to tell you to file for divorce or take separation but yes, you can have a mother and son hourly sessions. That way, you can vent all your emotions out to them and tell them how to treat a woman. Not by saying, your father does this or your father does that. You’re supposed to tell them never to scream at a woman. If you have a wife or a daughter, or see a woman on the streets, you should never swear at her or use these words. That way, they’ll realise that their father is doing wrong. They’ll also realise that you’re being a good wife and a good mother by trying to nourish them in a correct way. To all the women out there who are facing verbal or physical abuse and don’t have an option to file for divorce or take separation, you can make your child understand what’s right or wrong. Always remember that people think children from broken homes are the worst. That’s wrong. Sometimes, kids from broken homes become very sensitive but when they’ll know that they have stability, they’ll never repeat those mistakes. Rather than doing away with the thought that your kids are from a broken home so they’re bound to be like that, you should make them sensible and mature. Try to make them mature before time, but if they’re three years of age and can’t understand what you’re trying to preach, wait until they’re eight.

