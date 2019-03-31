Janet Jackson enters the Rock Hall at epic ceremony

Trent Reznor was nearly done inducting the Cure into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame when he went off on a slight tangent to talk about the institution itself.

“I think it is only right for me to admit that I’ve been, let’s say, ambivalent about the existence of certain award ceremonies,” the Nine Inch Nails front man told the crowd at Brooklyn’s Barclays Centre on Friday. “I remember distinctly saying to myself, among other things, how can I even take this awards ceremony seriously if they’ll open their doors to X, Y and Z and not acknowledge the Cure? Not so long ago I get a phone call I wasn’t expecting and, well, here we are. Let’s just say I’ve never been as happy to eat my words as I was tonight.”

The same thing could have been said about many other members of the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019, most of whom have been somehow overlooked for at least as long as the goth/post-punk legends. The Zombies had to wait 29 years and go through four ballots, while Roxy Music, Janet Jackson and Def Leppard have all been waiting for at least a decade despite their obvious qualifications. It was therefore not surprising that the overriding sentiment throughout the evening was extreme gratitude and glowing euphoria. And when the Zombies performed their 1967 classic “This Will Be Our Year,” they seemed to be speaking for most of their fellow inductees.