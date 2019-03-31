I’m very happy Tiger has found a girlfriend: Jackie Shroff

Bollywood young guns Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are always in the news for their rumoured relationship.

The couple can be seen together at outings, events and award functions but has never come out in open. It has been quite some time now since the duo is dating, however, both Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are always tight-lipped about their relationship. Anyway, people love their on-screen chemistry and both the actors have been tasting success with their works.

Recently, Tiger’s father Jackie Shroff opened up on his son’s relationship with Patani. Jackie said that he doesn’t deal with their relationship. He is very happy that his son has found a girlfriend after spending 25 years of his life. Jackie also said that Tiger understands the meaning of life and how it’s led within a social framework. He knows that he can never cross that line of decency and he never does.

On the professional front, Tiger will be next seen in ‘Student of the Year 2’ alongside Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. Whereas, Patani will be next seen in Salman Khan starrer ‘Bharat’. Tiger and Patani had worked together in ‘Baaghi 2’.