Waste as cooking oil

Sir: Most pakora, smosa and fried fish shops and many hotels and canteen holder use cooking oil in frying purposes for more than 30 days. Latest research shows that if the same oil is used twice for frying foods, it increases the risk of cancer.

People don’t know the danger of this spoiled oil. Moreover, most of the frying-food shopkeepers use fabricated or below standards cooking oil made of animal fats or similar that could be more danger for health.

It is my humble request to concerned authorities to look into this matter and start awareness programme so that people avoid eating such health-hazards eatables.

MAIRAJ MUREED

Turbat