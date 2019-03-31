Ignored Balochi language

Sir: Balochi is native language of our province Balochistan and I am unable to understand why our mother language is neglected by our own provincial government.

Neither in the schools nor in other institutions used to communicate or read/write in Balochi language in whole Balochistan.

Pashtu is taught in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh is taught in Sindh but why not Balochi is treated like step-mother?

We run after English language and our mother tongue is going to vanish like Punjabi is vanishing from Punjab.

It is difficult to mention that Balochi is rarely taught in schools. Local teachers are themselves unsure of what to do? The concerned authorities should take this issue on urgent basis and make Balochi compulsory till middle or high section.

NAZRANA NISAR

Turbat