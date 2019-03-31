Pollution in Karachi

A prevailing problem in Karachi is pollution and being an industrial city, it produces thousands of tonnes of solid waste and dangerous gases. Some of Karachi’s fertile land is used to dump waste products. Due to the accumulation of waste, many diseases are spreading in Karachi. People from lower socioeconomic class search these heaps of garbage for material that can be recycled. This practice has adverse effects on their health.

Nowadays breathing in Karachi damage lungs and causes serious infections like asthma and bronchitis that all have been observed to be on the rise as the city’s air quality has worsened. The hygienic conditions of the city are poor. The streets of the city are very poorly kept. Karachi city having a population of 16.62 million is unfortunately among cities which are most densely polluted.

I urge the government of Sindh to take necessary reforms to improve the state of the environmental affairs in Karachi. If the prevailing practice continues, life in the city will face more challenges as it does today.

RABIA BADARUD DIN

Karachi