Pollution in the city

Sir: I wish to draw the attention of the concerned authorities towards vital and tormenting problems of our city, Karachi.

The pollution is increasing at a very fast rate as result people are suffering from different asthmatic and other diseases. Nobody seems to be aware of the pollution.

The city government is responsible for keeping the city clean and pollution-free and green and government should plant more trees on the sides and the centre of road. Smoke-emitting vehicles should be ban.

The concerned authorities are therefore requested to look into this matter without further delay and suitable steps to solve the problems.

SYEDA ERAJ BUKHARI

Karachi