Dowry: a social evil

Sir: Dowry system is a curse and a social evil that is hurting humanity. Women are targeting and punished for their sin that they never make.

Although many NGOs are working to eradicate this social evil and raise voices whenever any dowry-based incident is taken place.

Today, no marriage is considered to be complete unless it is followed by a train of dowry. Hardly a day passes when we do not hear of a case of bride-burning here. The evil practice of dowry has given rise to many social ills. This cruel practice must be done away with. Boys and girls should come forward and take vow not to take or give dowry. Mothers should be discouraged from giving dowry. Much should not be spent on marriages. Strict action should be taken against the defaulters. Let us hope that this monster of dowry is not allowed to blast the happy meadows of married life.

ALIZA SHAFI

Karachi