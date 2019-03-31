US investors seek comfort in flood of data

Wall Street will be watching next week’s economic data with a laser focus after a dismal February jobs report and recessionary warning signals from US Treasury yields.

After the longest US government shutdown on record, bad weather and a late 2018 equities sell-off muddied market participants’ view on the US economy in recent months, they are hoping for a clearer view from upcoming data.

Investors have been anxious for reassurance since US Treasury 10-year note yields last Friday fell below three-month Treasury bill yields for the first time since 2007.

The S&P fell almost 2 percent that day as yield curve inversions are widely viewed as recessionary indicators and this one occurred two days after the US Federal Reserve pulled back on expected rate hikes amid signs of slowing economic growth.

“Investors are going to be hyper-sensitive to data,” said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Capital Management in Chicago. “The yield curve inversion is the manifestation of investors’ fears that the US is getting caught up in a global slowdown.”

Many investors say they do not expect a US recession any time soon. But they are seeking confirmation for this optimism in next week’s data, which includes retail sales, manufacturing activity, durable goods orders and non-farm payrolls.

Reports that meet or beat expectations “would suggest the soft patch we entered the year with is temporary” and would confirm economic projections for 2019, said Russell Price, chief economist at Ameriprise Financial in Troy, Michigan.

February’s US retail sales data, due on Monday, and the March jobs report, scheduled for Friday, may be the most closely watched indicators as economists want reassurance on the spending power and confidence of US consumers, which represent about 70 percent of the US economy.