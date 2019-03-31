Rapists of woman beggar confessed to their involvement in the crime

Female beggar lured with zakat (charity) raped by two men at gun-point in Zaida village.

Sources have confirmed that the two men had told the woman that a relative of theirs was keen to offer Zakat to her. She was taken to Ziada village where both the men pulled out their pistols and raped her. She was further warned that they would kill her if she ever thought of disclosing the matter to the police.

The wife of Sirtaj Khan, hailing from Tordher got registered an FIR against the accused at Zaida police station, said the sources.

Both the men, Akbar Khan and Fayaz Khan, have admitted their crime and the police had obtained a two-day remand from a local court.

Swabi DSP Khalid Khan said they arrested the rapists after the victim told them about the physical appearances of the two.