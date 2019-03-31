Pakistan fined for slow over-rate in fourth ODI against Australia

Pakistan have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate against Australia in the fourth ODI in Dubai on Friday. Jeff Crowe of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the fine after Imad Wasim’s side were ruled to be one over short of its target after time allowances were taken into consideration. In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount. As such, Imad has been fined 20 percent of his match fee, while his players have received 10 percent fines. If Pakistan commit another minor over-rate breach in an ODI within 12 months of this offence with Imad as captain, it will be deemed a second offence by him and Imad will face a suspension. Imad pleaded guilty to the offence after the end of the match and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Rashid Riaz, third umpire Michael Gough and fourth umpire Ahsan Raza leveled the charge.