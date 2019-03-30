UN report says Pakistanis are the happiest people of South Asia

According to the United Nations’ (UN) World Happiness Report, Pakistan is the happiest nation in South Asia. These findings were released by the UN’s Sustainable Development Solutions Network on March 20, 2019.

The report ranks countries’ happiness based on six key variables which are income, freedom, trust, healthy life expectancy, social support and generosity.

Pakistanis are happier than Indians, Bangladeshis and other South Asian nations. Globally, Pakistan stands at the 67th rank.

March 20 was designated World Happiness Day by the UN General Assembly in 2012. It is only fitting that UN released its report on national happiness on this day as well.

Based on the report, Pakistan came in at 67th place. India ranked at 140th, which is seven spots lower than its ranking from the preceding year. The report states there’s been a decrease in India’s happiness in 2019, compared to 2018.

In general, there has been a widespread negative trend of worry, sadness, and anger globally, especially in Asia and Africa.

Amid this, Pakistan improved its position by eight ranks. Last year Pakistan came in at 75th place (an improvement by six ranks, from 80th in 2017).

Bangladesh is ranked 125th and China came in at 93rd place on the World Happiness Report.

Saudi Arabia also managed to improve its position and came in 28th place.

Meanwhile, the United States went down a notch at 19th place. In 2018 the US came down by four ranks from 14th place.

Oddly, even among all the tensions with Brexit and the economic downturn, Britain climbed the ranks from 19th to 15th place.

Finland topped the list for the second time in a year. Its’ Nordic fellows Denmark, Norway, Iceland, and The Netherlands closely followed suit.

People in war-torn South Sudan are the most unhappy with their lives, followed by Central African Republic, Afghanistan, Tanzania and Rwanda.