Police find dead body of tortured man in Shah Faisal Colony

The police on Saturday recovered a dead body from a car in Shah Faisal Colony of the city. According to police officials, a dead body with torture wounds found in a car with registration number MD-624 in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony. The car has been registered in the name of Dr. Zulfiqar Ali, according to the police. Recently, the city police also found two bullet riddled bodies from a house in Soomar Goth in Karachi’s Steel Town. According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir, the two bodies identified as of Imran and Waleed, were moved to a nearby medical facility for autopsy. The incident is said to be result of an old enmity, whereas further investigation was underway into the matter, the SSP said.